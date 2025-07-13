Cormac and Lorraine pictured during their appearance on First Dates

Great Dalby man Cormac Boylan has been talking about his appearance on Friday on television dating show, First Dates, where he said he was ecstatic to be paired up with his very own ‘Bond girl’.

Cormac, who is 25, has become well known locally for buying classic cars, including a Bentley and a Rolls Royce, while also creating a strong online profile as a motoring journalist.

And he is now known to millions more after starring in the popular Channel 4 show, which links up complete strangers from across the UK on dinner dates at a restaurant in Bath.

Many will have been shocked by the age difference when Cormac’s selected date arrived to be greeted by the programme’s iconic ‘maitre d’, Fred Sireix.

Cormac and Lorraine on First Dates

She was elegant 58-year-old Lorraine, from Lincoln.

Cormac told the Melton Times: “She was like a Bond girl, the Rolls Royce of girls.

“She was absolutely stunning.

"I prefer an older woman so I was very pleased.”

Cormac with First Dates legend, Fred Sirieix

The couple quickly hit it off with Lorraine explaining that she was keen on a younger date and laughing at Cormac’s jokes.

"I wasn’t nervous about the filming at all but my heart started beating when I was walking there and began to think ‘what date have they put me with? It could be anyone’,” said Cormac.

"Fred greeted me as I walked in. He was very impressed with my outfit. I was wearing my love heart suit, my velvet jacket, a blue and yellow striped t-shirt, my fur coat and a nine carat gold watch.

"When Lorraine arrived, we had a few drinks at the bar and I was just looking at her and thinking ‘oh wow’.

Cormac and Lorraine pictured during their TV date

"In the restaurant they just film it and there is no scripting at all.”

Cormac chose a goat's cheese salad from the menu while his date ate king prawns.

They were invited to the fire pit area to enjoy their desserts in a more romantic setting.

The episode was filmed back in March with couples being put up overnight in separate hotels.

Cormac and Lorraine were among five couples filming for the programme with other background daters dotted around to fill out the restaurant.

"We filmed from 11 in the morning till about 10 at night so it was a long day,” added Cormac.

"Our date was very good but the whole First Dates team, from the very start, were exceptional with me.

"Fred kept coming up to the table to see how we were doing and we were one of only two couples invited out to the fire pit.

"The service there was better than when I stayed at The Savoy Hotel.”

So, is love in the air for Cormac and Lorraine?

"I decided I just wanted to stay friends but would love to go on the show again as a contestant or as a waiter, which is what I really want to do,” added Cormac.

You can watch Friday episode again on the ‘All4’ Channel 4 catch-up streaming service https://www.channel4.com/programmes/first-dates (series 24, episode 2).