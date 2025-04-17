Stathern Primary School pupils help plant trees at the new Davidson development in the village

Primary schoolchildren got involved in planting trees at a new housing development at Stathern.

Pupils from Stathern Primary School were invited by Davidsons Homes to its scheme at The Paddocks, off Main Street,to plant fruit trees, which should flourish beautifully over the coming years.

They were accompanied by Ken Bray, a school governor and chairman of Stathern Parish Council, as well as the housebuilders’ site team.

M Bray said: “Planting trees is an important lesson for the children, as they can watch the plants grow alongside them over the next few years.

“Thank you to Davidsons Homes for making this visit possible and creating fond memories for the students, and to the children who helped us plant the trees and support Davidsons in creating some real roots in the area.”

Stephanie King, sales director for Davidsons Homes East Midlands, said: “It was a joy to welcome local students to The Paddocks and enlist their help in planting some fruit trees."