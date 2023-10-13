Village schoolboy celebrates winning world scooter title
Primary schoolboy Bruno Battams is celebrating winning a scooter world title.
By Nick Rennie
Published 13th Oct 2023, 09:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 09:46 BST
Bruno Battams, a Year 2 pupil at Waltham on the Wolds Primary School who lives at Scalford, triumphed in the age six and under category at the ISF (International Scooter Federation) Youth World Championships, at Adrenaline Alley in Corby. More than 70 competitors took part from around the world.
His proud mum, Kitty, said: “Bruno practices at Melton Skatepark, which is a fantastic local amenity and without which he wouldn’t have ever realised his talent.”