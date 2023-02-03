Village pupils celebrate big sporting success
Pupils at Great Dalby Primary School are celebrating a memorable sporting success for their small school.
By Nick Rennie
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 5:43pm
Their basketball team were crowned overall champions of the Melton and Belvoir Basketball Tournament at the end of last month.
This was a great achievement for a school which has just 140 pupils and who were up against much bigger local schools in the Melton area.
The thrilling prize for the Top End-based school is play in the area championships at the Leicester Riders Arena next month.