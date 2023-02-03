News you can trust since 1859
Village pupils celebrate big sporting success

Pupils at Great Dalby Primary School are celebrating a memorable sporting success for their small school.

By Nick Rennie
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 5:43pm
Pupils in the Great Dalby Primary School basketball team celebrate their victory in the Melton area schools championships
Their basketball team were crowned overall champions of the Melton and Belvoir Basketball Tournament at the end of last month.

This was a great achievement for a school which has just 140 pupils and who were up against much bigger local schools in the Melton area.

The thrilling prize for the Top End-based school is play in the area championships at the Leicester Riders Arena next month.

