Pupils from Thrussington Primary School celebrating winning one of the team prizes at the fun run

Earlier rain created plenty of mud on the course which was gamely tackled by schoolchildren, adults and veteran runners on another great day.

Many pupils from Thrussington Primary School took part in their distinctive yellow t-shirts – former pupil, 14year-old Beckett Moore, ran the course with comfortably the fastest time of the day in 11 minutes, winning race four by a country mile.

The mud was so thick in parts that 10 training shoes were left behind by runners in it while others chose to run the course barefoot.

The muddy course at this year's Thrussington Fun Run

Race secretary, Anna Harrison, said: “It is always such a great community event and brings in the young and old from across the county, not only to run but also to help.

“The fields lend themselves so brilliantly to a fun run – different challenging stream crossings, straw bales and undulating terrain make it an exciting run for those of all abilities, affiliated and unaffiliated and one on the calendar each year for many.

"Tired smiley faces, muddy boots and aching bodies finished off a brilliant afternoon with a warm drink, pasties and cakes, thanks to our army of bakers, in the hall for the presentation.

"As ever, the event receives amazing support from a huge number of keen volunteers from the young to the not-so-young who kindly give up their time to help and to cheer on all our runners."

Thrussington School pupils plough through the mud at this year's fun run

The proceeds from this year’s event will go towards extra curricular activities and supporting education at the school plus the funds to renovate the church tower.

Local companies donated a very generous £1,500 to more than cover the cost of putting it on – sponsors were: Melton Building Society, Wreake Valley Craftsman, Raylec Limited, Manor Farm, Prem Building Construction, Edu Owls - Polish School, Polish Book Online, Gingers Hair Salon, SJB Brickwork and Construction, QD Stores, Thrussington’s Village Store, The Blue Lion, The Star Inn, J C Roofing and Guttering, Radcliffe Homecare, Fresh Set by Cheryl, My Clothing, Charles Bentley & Son Ltd.

Organisers were grateful again to John and Emma Rudkin for allowing their land to be used.

