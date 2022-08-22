Village cricket match to remember Fred Parker

The late Fred Parker, a local cricketing stalwart and long-serving teacher at Brownlow Primary School

The game will be at Great Dalby Cricket Club, where Fred had a lifelong association, on August 29 starting at 1pm.

It will feature a Fred Parker XI against a team made up of past and present Great Dalby cricketers.

Refreshments will be served throughout the match, with a barbecue and raffle during the afternoon.