Village cricket match to remember Fred Parker
A special cricket match will be held on Bank Holiday Monday in memory of Fred Parker.
By Nick Rennie
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 9:43 am
Updated
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 9:43 am
The game will be at Great Dalby Cricket Club, where Fred had a lifelong association, on August 29 starting at 1pm.
It will feature a Fred Parker XI against a team made up of past and present Great Dalby cricketers.
Refreshments will be served throughout the match, with a barbecue and raffle during the afternoon.
Parking will be available in the field off Top End, with the entrance opposite the primary school.