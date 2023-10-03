News you can trust since 1859
Village contest for all-conkering heroes

All-conkering heroes will converge on Long Clawson on Saturday for a popular annual competition.
By Nick Rennie
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 17:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 17:36 BST
Young competitors battle it out at a previous edition of the Vale Conker Championships at Long ClawsonYoung competitors battle it out at a previous edition of the Vale Conker Championships at Long Clawson
The Vale Conker Championships take place on The Pingle, which is right next to the Crown and Plough pub.

This will be the 39th edition of the contest, which typically attracts dozens of entrants from Long Clawson and surrounding villages.

Registration for all contestants is at noon on the day of the championships, with the fun and games set to start at 1.30pm.

People of all ages are invited to take part with adult entry fee being £5 while children aged under 14 pay £3 to enter.

Organiser, Amy Willett, said: “We have all sorts of other fundraising activities taking place, including a raffle, face paints, glitter tattoos, hook a duck, a cake stall and a tuck shop.”

Refreshments can also be bought from the nearby pub, which will also be serving fish and chips on the day.