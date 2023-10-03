Young competitors battle it out at a previous edition of the Vale Conker Championships at Long Clawson

The Vale Conker Championships take place on The Pingle, which is right next to the Crown and Plough pub.

This will be the 39th edition of the contest, which typically attracts dozens of entrants from Long Clawson and surrounding villages.

Registration for all contestants is at noon on the day of the championships, with the fun and games set to start at 1.30pm.

People of all ages are invited to take part with adult entry fee being £5 while children aged under 14 pay £3 to enter.

Organiser, Amy Willett, said: “We have all sorts of other fundraising activities taking place, including a raffle, face paints, glitter tattoos, hook a duck, a cake stall and a tuck shop.”