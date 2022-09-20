Village church to host talented musicians in concert
All Saints Church at Hoby is hosting an evening of entertaining music, taken from famous operas, musical theatre and popular songs on Friday September 30 at 7.30pm.
By Nick Rennie
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 12:05 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 12:05 pm
Acclaimed Hoby pianist, Anne Bolt, will be performing with Richard Coxon, who is rated as one of the nation’s most exciting and versatile opera singers of his generation.
Tickets cost £12 with under 18s getting in free.
Light refreshments are available with all proceeds from the night going to Hoby church projects.
Call Sue on 01664 434866 for tickets.