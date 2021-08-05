Views sought on county’s future adult mental health services

Latest news EMN-210508-174407001

The local clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) are running a public consultation, with the deadline for comments being August 15.

The CCGs say they have already been humbled by the passionate experiences shared by local people from a range of backgrounds, cultures, faiths and characteristics.

They say they have learned so much from current service users, family carers, the public and health and care staff, about what means most to them and their families.