Views sought on county’s future adult mental health services
Residents are being asked for their opinions on how future adult mental health services should look in the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland area.
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 5:46 pm
The local clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) are running a public consultation, with the deadline for comments being August 15.
The CCGs say they have already been humbled by the passionate experiences shared by local people from a range of backgrounds, cultures, faiths and characteristics.
They say they have learned so much from current service users, family carers, the public and health and care staff, about what means most to them and their families.
Anyone who hasn’t contributed to the consultation is urged to do so by logging online at www.greatmentalhealthllr.nhs.uk/ and leaving their comments.