Two characters at the Victorian Christmas Fair in Melton Mowbray back in 2014

A Victorian Christmas Fair and live music from 1990s pop stars are being lined up as part of Melton Mowbray’s festive celebrations at the end of November.

The Victorian-themed fair used to be a popular part of the annual Christmas launch in the town, alongside the switching on of the town’s festive lights and it is being revived again this year.

People dressed in costumes and clothing from the era will be mingling with crowds and serving from stalls at the fair, which will run from Friday to Sunday, November 28 to 30.

And on the Friday evening – immediately after the lighting is switched on – pop legends East 17 will perform on the main stage.

A cheese stall at the 2015 Victorian Christmas Fair in Melton Mowbray

Their most famous song was Christmas classic, Stay Another Day, which was a Number One hit in 1994.

Another ‘90s band, N-Trance, will be giving a live set on the stage on the Saturday evening with Adele tribute act, Natalie Black, closing the festival on Sunday afternoon.

Large screens will show the performances in Market Place and at the junction of High Street and Nottingham Street.

On the Victorian fair, Melton BID manager, James Colclough, commented: “This year, the focus is on creating a truly immersive Christmas experience, with the traditional Victorian markets located at the Stockyard and in the town streets.

Flashback to the 2011 Victorian Christmas Fair in Melton Mowbray

“There will also be wandering Victorian-costumed characters, a children's funfair and a Santa's grotto.”

Visitors to the town over that weekend can also enjoy the annual Christmas Tree Festival, which runs at St Mary’s Church from Friday November 28 to Tuesday December 2.

James added: “We warmly invite all our businesses to embrace the spirit of the event by dressing in Victorian costume.

"From splendid top hats and elegant bonnets to simple shawls and flat caps, every effort helps to create a wonderfully immersive atmosphere for everyone to enjoy.

"Many businesses have already indicated that they will be staying open for late night shopping on the Friday, to coincide with the first day of the Market and the Christmas Light Switch On.”

Members of Melton Mowbray Lions Club will be operating their successful Santa's grotto in the Bell Centre during the Christmas fair.