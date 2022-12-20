Waltham Church (left) and The Hope Centre, in Melton, two of the venues in the borough registered as 'warm spaces' this winter

The cost of living crisis means many people cannot afford to heat their homes as they need to which led to a national campaign being launched inviting buildings to be registered as somewhere struggling local residents can go to.

Melton Borough Council logging those local venues which are available through the Warm Welcome Spaces venture.

In the town of Melton Mowbray, people can stay warm at Melton Mencap, on Chapel Street; Sage Cross Methodist Church and Community Centre; Storehouse at the Hope Centre in Nottingham Street; and Peppers – A Safe Place, in King Street.

In the villages, Stathern Parish Council offices; Frisby Methodist Church; Bottesford Methodist Chapel; St Mary Magdalene Church, at Waltham-on-the-Wolds; and Branston Pickles Community Group are also registered for the scheme.

In addition, in Melton Mowbray, Age UK Gloucester House, on Norman Way, and the town library, on Wilton Road are available to visit for free whenever they are open.

There are now 3,643 venues signed up for the scheme across the UK.

Warm Welcome Spaces say: “We believe everyone should have a warm and welcoming Space to go to this winter, which is why our network of community organisations, churches, libraries, businesses and other faith groups across the UK have opened their doors to provide exactly that.”