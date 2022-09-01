Vale of Belvoir skydivers plunge to national title

Chimera pictured during their national title winning flight PHOTO Pete Harries at Skydive Langar

The ‘Chimera’ team, based at Langar Airfield, plunged successfully to the four-way formation championship in the British National Skydiving Championships.

The team comprised James Woods and Sarah Ashworth, from Harby, Laura Hampton (Bingham) and Cotgrave skydiver, Pete Harries.

They held on to each other to create shapes, or formations, with a separate flyer descending with them using a camera mounted to their helmet to spectacular photos.

The Langar team celebrate their national title success

Laura, who holds the position of ‘outside centre’ in Chimera, said: “It’s been an incredible journey and we are so proud of what we’ve been able to achieve.

"It’s been a long road to this point, and we’ve had ups and downs along the way; to come out victorious this weekend was a genuine dream come true for us all.

“We look forward to using our new title to inspire other people to try skydiving and to learn formation skydiving, in particular.”

The team beat the silver medallists by 40 points and they beat off competition from 30 other teams competing for the title.

Chimera will now head to the World Skydiving Championships, in Eloy, Arizona, in the United States, in October, where they will proudly represent Great Britain.

The squad regularly trains at Skydive Langar and will continue sessions there to prepare for the global competition next month.