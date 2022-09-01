Vale of Belvoir skydivers plunge to national title
A Vale of Belvoir skydiving team is celebrating a national title success.
The ‘Chimera’ team, based at Langar Airfield, plunged successfully to the four-way formation championship in the British National Skydiving Championships.
The team comprised James Woods and Sarah Ashworth, from Harby, Laura Hampton (Bingham) and Cotgrave skydiver, Pete Harries.
They held on to each other to create shapes, or formations, with a separate flyer descending with them using a camera mounted to their helmet to spectacular photos.
Most Popular
-
1
Tributes for popular Melton photographer and sportsman who has died aged 91
-
2
Police appeal after driver dies in road collision
-
3
Markets, music and Medieval events take centre stage this weekend in Melton
-
4
Foxes legend supports hospice charity's fundraiser
-
5
Osprey chicks reared in Vale of Belvoir for first time in 200 years
Laura, who holds the position of ‘outside centre’ in Chimera, said: “It’s been an incredible journey and we are so proud of what we’ve been able to achieve.
"It’s been a long road to this point, and we’ve had ups and downs along the way; to come out victorious this weekend was a genuine dream come true for us all.
“We look forward to using our new title to inspire other people to try skydiving and to learn formation skydiving, in particular.”
The team beat the silver medallists by 40 points and they beat off competition from 30 other teams competing for the title.
Chimera will now head to the World Skydiving Championships, in Eloy, Arizona, in the United States, in October, where they will proudly represent Great Britain.
The squad regularly trains at Skydive Langar and will continue sessions there to prepare for the global competition next month.
A number of other teams from Skydive Langar also attended the national championships, including Silver Linings, Alola, Eros, Winged Hussars, L3, DNF and Spread Eagles.