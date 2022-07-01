Vale of Belvoir girls thrilled to perform in top ballet

The Vale of Belvoir girls taking part in the English Youth Ballet's performance of Sleeping Beauty: from left, back row - Lilly Cohring, Charlotte, Jemma Corner, Lucy Corner, Rose Hardiman, Madeleine Irving; front row - Jessica Swain, Millie Calder, Penelope Leonard PHOTO BEN GARNER SONY DSC

The youngsters were selected for the performances at the Theatre Royal, in Nottingham, following a competitive video audition earlier this year.

Millie Calder, Lilly Cohring and a girl called Charlotte, who are all 12, Jessica Swain (10) and 16-year-old Rose Hardiman are all from Stathern.

Madeleine Irving (16) lives in Long Clawson and Penelope Leonard (12) in Harby, while 17-year-old Jemma Corner and Lucy Corner (14) are from Bingham.

Jessica Swain, who attends Stathern Primary School and is training at the Belvoir Dance Academy, is excited to take to the stage with the youth ballet.

She said: “I started dancing when I was two-and-a-half because I wanted to be like my big sisters.

“I feel happy when I’m dancing.

"I also like being with my friends and making new ones.”

She added: “I’m proud of myself to have got a place with the English Youth Ballet and can’t wait to dance with the professionals.”

The local youngsters are now involved in rehearsals for the show, in which they will perform alongside international professional dancers.

Janet Lewis, director of the EYB, said: “The cast have shown great enthusiasm and excitement in their Sleeping Beauty rehearsals.

"The children are obviously so pleased to be back dancing again and taking part in a ballet that they love.”