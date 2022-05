Organisers of the Vélo Belvoir were ‘delighted’ with the proceeds, which have been donated to Dove Cottage Day Hospice, at Stathern , and Friends of Cropwell Bishop Primary School.

Cheque have been presented to representatives following the event, which was held on May 8, with 76-mile and 28-mile routes, for both enthusiasts, families and keen amateurs, starting and finishing from Hose village hall.