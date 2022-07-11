Vale of Belvoir choir celebrate 20th birthday with concert

The Belvoir Wassailers celebrate their 20th anniversary of being formed

The group was originally made up of employees of the Belvoir Castle Estates but now it has a membership of over 30 singers from all walks of life from the Melton, Vale of Belvoir and Grantham areas.

A celebratory charity concert is being held on Friday at All Saints Church, Knipton, which will be attended by The Dowager Duchess of Rutland.

Concerts have raised around £50,000 for local causes since the choir was formed.

Christopher Joseph, one of the members, said: “We are back singing heartily since Covid brought us to a standstill although we did keep singing on Zoom during the time we could not go out.

“This was thanks to our musical director, Caroline Sharpe, who is more technically astute than us artists.

“We are very proud that we have a planned celebration at Knipton.