Vale fair offers boat trips as well as craft stalls
A craft fair in the Vale of Belvoir will offer boat trips as well craft stalls and children’s activities.
By Nick Rennie
Published 14th Aug 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 09:42 BST
The Grantham Canal Society is organising the event at their Woolsthorpe Depot, behind the Dirty Duck pub, on Sunday August 27, from 10am to 3pm.
Nikyla Manners, a volunteer with the society, said: “There will be something for everyone, including fun and educational activities for young people.
"There are also award-winning boat trips available for only £25 for up to 10 passengers.”
Click HERE to book a boat ride.