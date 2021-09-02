Urgent police appeal for missing Thrussington man
Police have today (Thursday) ‘urgently’ launched a public appeal to locate a Thrussington man who has been missing since Saturday afternoon.
Mark Bird, who is 58, was last seen by friends at a pub in Ashby Folville last weekend.
He left on his motorbike telling them he was travelling to a store in Syston but enquiries since carried out have confirmed he never arrived there.
Mark was reported missing yesterday because no-one has been able to make contact with him.
He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall and of a slim build, with mousey hair and a beard.
Mark was last seen wearing a white flip-front helmet, black and grey hi-vis motorcycle jacket, light blue denim jeans and motorcycle boots and was travelling on a black and orange Honda Repsol replica CBR100RR Fireblade motorbike.
A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “Mark’s family are extremely concerned for his welfare and would ask anyone who may have seen or knows where he may to please get in contact.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 150 of September 1.