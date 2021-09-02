Urgent police appeal for missing Thrussington man

Missing Thrussington man Mark Bird and pictured riding his motorbike EMN-210209-121101001

Mark Bird, who is 58, was last seen by friends at a pub in Ashby Folville last weekend.

He left on his motorbike telling them he was travelling to a store in Syston but enquiries since carried out have confirmed he never arrived there.

Mark was reported missing yesterday because no-one has been able to make contact with him.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall and of a slim build, with mousey hair and a beard.

Mark was last seen wearing a white flip-front helmet, black and grey hi-vis motorcycle jacket, light blue denim jeans and motorcycle boots and was travelling on a black and orange Honda Repsol replica CBR100RR Fireblade motorbike.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “Mark’s family are extremely concerned for his welfare and would ask anyone who may have seen or knows where he may to please get in contact.”