The county council has given more details about the upcoming closure of Scalford Road in Melton

More details have been given this morning (Friday) about next month’s closure of Scalford Road due to ongoing works on Melton’s bypass.

There are concerns about long delays for motorists with it coinciding with the closure of the A606 Burton Road at the same time as contractors ramp up work on the North East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (NEMMDR).

Leicestershire County Council say the closures are timed during the school and college holidays when traffic is lighter - Scalford Road will close from 6am on Monday, July 15 until 8pm on Sunday, August 25.

The closure, near John Ferneley College and between a new housing development and Holwell Lane, is needed so that contractors Galliford Try can complete one of the new roundabouts on the NEMMDR scheme – and without the need for further closures on this stretch of road in the future.

Work continues on the NEMMDR at Melton Mowbray

If any further work is needed around, for example, putting in signs and lighting columns, there is a contingency in place to set up temporary, two-way traffic lights from Tuesday, August 27 to Friday, September 13.

The county council says the work couldn’t be completed by a partial lane closure, due to the narrowness of Scalford Road, removing the existing road and carrying out excavation work.

Janna Walker, assistant director at Leicestershire County Council, said: “There’s been face-to-face visits by Galliford Try and letters going out to residents and business owners to try and provide as much advance notice as possible.

"We’ve also been working closely with the college to ensure that we minimise any disruption during the final days of term.”

An aerial image of the construction of roundabout 2 on Scalford Road for the NEMMDR scheme in Melton

Also due to NEMMDR roundabout construction, Burton Road will be closed from 7am on Monday, July 1 to 7pm on Sunday, August 25.

The council says it has learned from previous issues from when the road was closed in January – it will implement measures to ensure drivers use main diversion routes rather than unsuitable rural back roads.