Brook Street, Melton Mowbray, which was closed to traffic due to a power outageIMAGE : Google StreetView

Brook Street, near the junction with Saxby Road, was closed on Friday to enable work teams to solve a local power outage.

A spokesman for National Grid, which is carrying out the work, told the Melton Times this afternoon: “Six customers lost power last Friday after a fault occurred that was traced to an underground cable in Brook Street.

“Electricity supplies were soon restored and engineers have been carrying out repairs on the fault.

"We hope to finish work and have the road reopened by tomorrow.

“We apologise for the disruption this has caused customers in Melton Mowbray and thank them for their patience while remedial work was carried out.”

County Hall commented: “Leicestershire County Council Highways has agreed to an emergency Temporary Traffic Regulation Order at the above location.