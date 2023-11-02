News you can trust since 1859
Upcoming family events in Melton Mowbray

A family Halloween event is being organised at Melton’s Royal British Legion club tomorrow evening (Friday).
By Nick Rennie
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 10:24 GMT
A signpost in Melton Mowbray town centreA signpost in Melton Mowbray town centre
A signpost in Melton Mowbray town centre

It all starts at 7pm and organisers say there will be a fancy dress competition for the best spooky outfits.

There will also be Halloween-themed games for the youngsters who attend and bingo for the adults.

***The final Melton Mowbray vintage craft market of the year takes place in the Market Place on Sunday, from 10am to 4pm.

Most Popular

It will include all the usual attractions, including a display of classic cars and live music and dancing.

There will also be lots of stalls giving visitors the chance to buy early Christmas gifts.

***Tickets are on sale for performances of ‘Frozen-Junior - The Musical’ at Melton Theatre.

The shows run from November 9 to 12 with the production being put on by Sky Theatre.

Go online at www.meltontheatre.co.uk or call 01664 851111 to buy tickets.

