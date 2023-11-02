A family Halloween event is being organised at Melton’s Royal British Legion club tomorrow evening (Friday).

It all starts at 7pm and organisers say there will be a fancy dress competition for the best spooky outfits.

There will also be Halloween-themed games for the youngsters who attend and bingo for the adults.

***The final Melton Mowbray vintage craft market of the year takes place in the Market Place on Sunday, from 10am to 4pm.

It will include all the usual attractions, including a display of classic cars and live music and dancing.

There will also be lots of stalls giving visitors the chance to buy early Christmas gifts.

***Tickets are on sale for performances of ‘Frozen-Junior - The Musical’ at Melton Theatre.

The shows run from November 9 to 12 with the production being put on by Sky Theatre.