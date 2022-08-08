Upcoming events in the Melton area

Upcoming events in the Melton Mowbray area

Lockdown in Little Grimley is in the village hall on Friday and Saturday September 2 and 3, at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £6 and are available by emailing [email protected] or calling 01664 474373.

***A Motown and soul disco is being held at Queniborough Village Hall on Saturday September 3, from 7.30pm to 11pm.

The event is the latest fundraiser organised by the village hall management committee and will feature a bar, snacks and dancing.

Tickets cost £5 for adults and £2.50 for children – call Mandy on 07986 871980.

***Rutland Showground, at Oakham, is hosting the world-renowned Kennel Club International Agility Festival again this week.

Competitors from across the UK and overseas will be taking part in the four day festival, which will run from Thursday to Sunday.