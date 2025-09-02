The snipped head of a sunflower outside Richard Barnes Funeral Directors in Melton Mowbray

The owner of the Richard Barnes Funeral Directors in Melton Mowbray has contacted the Melton Times to voice her disappointment about a thoughtless piece of vandalism outside their Wilton Road premises.

When Jenny Barnes went to work on Tuesday morning she was upset to see that someone had cut the head of a beautiful sunflower in the wildflower area outside.

Jenny said: "We try really hard at Richard Barnes to make the outside of our home look nice, not only for the community but for the families who visit their loved ones.

"This morning I arrived to find that an act of vandalism has taken place overnight.

"Someone has come onto the property and snipped this lovely sunflower from its stem.

"I hope they feel a real achievement has taken place in their lives on doing this."

Jenny wanted to highlight this incident to make people think twice about what they are doing and the impact it has on others.