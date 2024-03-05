The commercial park where S&J European Haulage is based near Melton

S&J European Haulage, which employs 80 people at its Asfordby Business Park HQ, generated a slightly increased turnover last year of £12.6million although before tax profits fell a little to just under £182,000.

The business was started in 1980 by husband-and-wife team Steve and Jane Haines with just one van but it now operates with more than 50 vehicles, from tail lift vans to articulated trailers. It also offers warehousing and storage services and pallet distribution.

News of the intention to appoint administrators has concerned members of staff about their future prospects with the firm.

One who contacted the Melton Times, and who declined to give his name, said this week: “They haven’t told us anything yet but the place is empty, most of the storage has gone back to customers and a lot of drivers have left.”

A spokesman for law firm Browne Jacobson told the Melton Times: “I can confirm that we’re advising Alvarez & Marsal as proposed administrators on S&J European.

"The Notice of Intention was filed to allow a period for the company and A&M to review available options and solutions while protected from creditor action.”

In the company’s most recent set of accounts, for the year ending November 30, 2022, the directors flag up the challenges of operating post-Brexit, in the wake of the Covid pandemic and ‘geopolitical events such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine’.