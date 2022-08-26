Ukrainian families enjoy special day out at Melton theme park

Some of the Ukrainians who have settled in the Melton area pictured enjoying their day out at Twin Lakes

The day out was organised by Melton Enterprise Rotary Group in association with the theme park as a special treat during an emotional time for them.

Some of those who attended have been living in the borough for three or four months, following the Russian invasion of their country, while others were new arrivals in the area.

Andrea Fiford, of the local Rotary group, told the Melton Times: “The children had the best time and were able to go on many attractions without big queues.

Ukraine Independence Day celebrated with a fundraising stall at Melton

"It was lovely for their mothers to see them playing so happily.

“The families enjoyed attending together and are very grateful to Twin Lakes and Rotary for providing this enjoyment and relief, on a day that is so significant and emotional for them.”

Ukraine was granted independence in 1991 following the break-up of the former Soviet Union and it is celebrated on August 24.

The local Rotary group raised almost £400 for a charity supporting Ukrainians displaced by the invasion with a stand in Melton’s Market Place.

The money was raised through the sale of traditional food from the country and souvenirs.

An events was also held at the town’s St Mary’s Church to celebrate the nation’s independence with members of the new Ukrainian community invited to attend.