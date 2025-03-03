Natalia Bahrova pictured in Melton Mowbray Market Place

Natalia Bahrova’s memories are still vivid of the Russian army bombarding her Ukrainian city with missiles as she and her family hoped desperately that none would hit their home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was nowhere local for them to shelter so Natalia, husband Gennadiy, their two sons, Vlad and Valentyn, and beloved dog, Gerda, could only wait it out anxiously as each blitz rained down on Kharkiv three years ago.

The couple decided she should leave Ukraine with their boys to get them to safety, with Gennadiy initially staying behind as a volunteer to help those affected by the war.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a brief stay in Germany, Natalia found out about opportunities to stay with families in the Melton Mowbray area as part of the government’s campaign to support those displaced by the full-scale invasion.

Natalia Bahrova with her sons, Valentyn and Vlad

The family has now been in Melton for two years and seven months, with Vlad (13) studying at Long Field Spencer Academy and 18-year-old Valentyn at the Brooksby campus of SMB College Group.

Natalia (43) has a thriving business as a photographer and her 55-year-old husband has also since joined them at their home in the town and he works at Long Clawson Dairy.

With intense fighting still raging in her homeland, Natalia told the Melton Times: “Since we came to Melton Mowbray the people have been so friendly to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When we Ukrainians see our flag flying at the council offices and at Long Field School it makes us feel so good.

The devastation caused by the Russian army in Natalia's home city, Kharkiv

"All we can say to the people of Melton is thank you for everything you have done for us.”

The family was initially sponsored by Hugh Brown, the CEO of Melton Market, and they have also had great support from St Mary’s Church stalwarts, Phil and Karen Balding, who have hosted Ukrainians since the war began.

Those early days of the war back in February and March 2022 were stressful for the family, with Kharkiv just 20km from the border with Russia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My house did not have an underground area where we could shelter,” recalled Natalia.

Natalia Bahrova with husband Gennadiy and sons Vlad and Valentyn

"We had nowhere to go to be safe so we stayed at home.

“When the Russian planes went over we just hoped we would not be hit. You had to cover your ears because of the noise.”

She fled the city with her boys on March 2, 2022. Her parents stayed, along with her sister who works at a local hospital.

Natalia made one trip back two years ago to bring Gerda to Melton – her boys were emotional when reunited with the golden retriever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The young children of a friend of Natalia's sleeping in an underground shelter during a bombing raid in Ukraine

With talk about a ceasefire appearing to be derailed by tensions between US President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the future for the family is still in limbo.

Natalia said: “We are happy in Melton and I want to stay at least while my children are at school here.

"Our three-year visa ends in June. We would like to stay but if the war ends we are not sure if we will be able to stay here.”

The family are regular supporters of Leicester Tigers – the boys both play rugby for Melton RFC and Gennadiy has coached in Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalia added: “I didn’t speak much English when I moved here but we have learned the language and we love being here.”

Melton Borough Council say 129 people fled the war in Ukraine to live with host families in the borough and, of those, 25 are still within 14 hosting arrangements.

Some of the people who came to the borough have moved into private rented accommodation, like the Bahrova family, and others have moved to different parts of the UK and some returned to Ukraine.

A council spokesperson told the Melton Times: “Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by the war in Ukraine, and our thanks go to the many host households who have undoubtedly made a difference to people’s lives and opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would also like to say a special thank you to our Ukrainian guests past and present, who are an important part of our community and have shown considerable bravery and resilience throughout.”

Reflecting on the start of the council’s support for people arriving from Ukraine, the spokesperson explained: “Prior to the arrival of Ukrainian guests to Melton, the team met with a number of the host families to discuss what support they might require during the early stages of the scheme and provided support where possible.

"This included creating welcome packages containing information about the local area along with sanitary and hygiene products and some treats for any children or young people arriving in Melton.

"We were gifted a number of donations from local charities and partners including toys and books and household items which were delivered to families arriving in Melton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To help build connection and to share information, we set up an email network for guests and hosts to provide updates to the scheme and anything or interest.

"We have assisted local organisations and church groups in setting up social events including a Celebration of Ukraine Independence day at Gloucester House which was well attended.”

As an international solution is sought to end the war, the council will maintain its help for those affected.

"We continue to support with document checks, property inspections and community support where required, working closely with Leicestershire County Council colleagues to ensure support is provided and guests have access to services,” added the spokesperson.

Click HERE to find out more information on how Melton Borough Council supports those arriving in the borough from Ukraine.