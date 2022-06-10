Two Melton schools set to hold summer fetes

Summer fair at Grove Primary School

Tomorrow (Saturday), Grove Primary School, on Asfordby Road, will stage their event between 11am and 1pm.

Among the attractions are stalls, a car boot, face painting, raffles, a beat the goalie football competition and a chance to ‘soak the teacher’.

Brownlow Primary School is hosting its first summer fair for six years, on Saturday June 25, between 10.30am and 2.30pm on the Dee Close sports field.

Brownlow Primary School summer fair

It is free entry for people, but car boot pitches cost £5 and stalls can be taken for £10.

Among the highlights are ‘soak the teacher’, a tombola, bouncy castle, sports fun, face painting and Kathyn Saunby art tasters.

Samantha Sanders, chair of Friends of Brownlow, said: “We still have car boot and stall pitches available and are looking for any local business that might like to sponsor a game in return for some free adverting both on the day and via our social media pages.”