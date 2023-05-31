Owen Warner pictured with performing arts students on his return to SMB College Group's Melton campus

Owen Warner initially made his name on Channel 4 soap, Hollyoaks, but more recently he became even more well known after finishing runner-up in the latest series of ITV's I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

Owen studied Level 3 Acting at SMB College Group’s Melton campus, achieving a Distinction in 2017 before going on to land the role of Romeo in Hollyoaks in 2018.

During his studies, Owen also starred in many roles at the college’s own Melton Theatre, including Cinderella, 1984, Hamlet, and Rock of Ages.

He enjoyed visiting his old lecturers and offering valuable advice to current students.

During his visit, Owen took part in a Q&A with current performing arts students, speaking about his time at the college, getting his part in Hollyoaks, his time in the jungle, the industry, and his hopes for the future of his own career.

He also gave the students some insider tips surrounding rehearsals and getting parts, advising them on contracts in the industry and preparing them for the future.

On his time at the college, Owen said: “SMB College Group is really where I got my experience - acting constantly and doing regular performances.

"In those two years, I learned so much about acting and the industry, and it prepared me really well.

"I then went to uni but I was only there for four or five months before I got the part in Hollyoaks.

"So, I had that time at uni, but mainly, my acting experience came from this college - and it really prepared me for Hollyoaks.”

Melton Theatre manager, Arnie Breen, said: “It was great to see Owen again.

"He has kept in touch since he left the college and was more than happy to call in and speak to our current performing arts students.

"Let’s hope they take some of his valuable advice.”