​Soft drinks maker Belvoir Farm has secured the support of TV presenter Daisy Payne to launch its annual elderflower harvest.

​The drinks manufacturer based in Bottesford has challenged the gardener and TV presenter to take part in both its harvest and its race to make the fastest and freshest elderflower cordial of 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Daisy, who is a regular on ITV’s This Morning, rolled up her sleeves to help volunteers to pick the elderflowers, in return for cash payment from the farm.

From left, TV's Daisy Payne at Belvoir Farm with managing director Pev Manners; Daisy Payne delivering freshly made cordial to Tesco: and Daisy Payne with Jen Vaughan, a local elderflower picker.

She said: “I was delighted to be part of this wonderful harvest.

"I’m a huge fan of elderflower cordial and it was great to find out more about how Belvoir Farm turns their wild and organic elderflower into drinks with help from the local community.”

“It was great meeting the local volunteers around Belvoir Farm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Not only can the pickers earn some extra cash from their endeavours, but it’s also a fantastic way to enjoy nature.”

Managing director Pev Manners said: “It was great fun working with Daisy to welcome her into the wonderful wild organic fields at Belvoir Farm. It really has given this year’s harvest a brilliant start.”

With a crucial six-week blooming season from late May to the end of June, flowers are picked from Belvoir Farm’s own 60 acre organic plantation and the surrounding hedgerows. It is the only type of harvest in the UK that relies on the community to help and volunteers come back each year to collect flowers and drop them at the farm’s HQ.

Daisy also went to the production heart of Belvoir Farm to help start the process to make the popular Elderflower Cordial, that is shipped worldwide to more than 40 markets.

Advertisement

Advertisement