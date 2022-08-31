TV soap actor to star as Melton Theatre panto returns this Christmas

Former Emmerdale star Peter Amory, who will fill the role of Captain Hook at the Melton panto

It will be the first time since 2019 that Melton Theatre has been able to put on the ever popular festive show because of the venue being closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The much loved traditional story of Peter Pan will feature in the hugely renovated theatre in December with Peter Amory playing Captain Hook.

Peter is best known for playing Chris Tate in Emmerdale although he also has TV credits for Casualty, Heartbeat and Inspector Morse.

A poster for Melton's Peter Pan panto this Christmas

Of his upcoming Melton role, he said: “I am really looking forward to appearing in Peter Pan this Christmas as Captain Hook.

"I have played panto villain a number of times and I love the experience and can’t wait to get back into the pantomime mood again and have lots of fun."

Peter will be joined on stage by Stuart Earp, as Smee, Jordan Bateman (Mrs Smee), Hollie Jones (Peter Pan), Jennifer Hatfull (Tinkerbell), Chelsey Thorley-Williams (Island Chief) and Felicity Cowell-Clark (Wendy), along with lots of local dancers.

Producer Kevin Brown said: "We can't wait to return to Melton Theatre after a two-year break to transform the theatre into a magical space filled with lots of panto fun this December.”

Tickets for Peter Pan at Melton Theatre will be on sale soon via the Asfordby Road theatre and online.

The panto will run from December 14 through to December 19.