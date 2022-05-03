Trumpton firefighters hand out thousands of pounds to local causes

A wide variety of community organisations in the Melton borough have been presented with donations from the £8,239 raised by firefighters in their annual Trumpton Christmas tour.

By Nick Rennie
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 10:31 am
Melton firefighters present at the presentation evening for cash raised from the 2021 Trumpton fundraising tour, from left, FF Marman, CM McCarthy, FF Grant and FF Jennings

Most of the money was pledged online back in December with firefighters unable to do collections due to the pandemic.

Representatives of beneficiaries attended The Grange Garden Centre, at Asfordby Hill, to receive their cheques.

Young people will benefit from the cash boost at Great Dalby Pre School, Oasis Pre School and Retreat, Great Dalby Pre school, Old Dalby Primary School, 1279 (Melton Mowbray) Air Squadron, Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust, Melton & District Scouts, Brownlow Wellbeing hub, 6th Melton Rainbows, Melton Town Foxes JFC and Piper Walker.

Other organisations receiving donations were 103 The Eye radio station, Melton in Bloom, Thorpe Arnold Village Hall Indoor Sports, Melton & Oakham Waterways Society, The Crafty Ladies, Melton Marvels Netball Club, Melton Mencap, Storehouse (Food bank) and the Melton & District Furniture Project.

