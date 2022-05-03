Trumpton firefighters hand out thousands of pounds to local causes

Most of the money was pledged online back in December with firefighters unable to do collections due to the pandemic.
Representatives of beneficiaries attended The Grange Garden Centre, at Asfordby Hill, to receive their cheques.
Young people will benefit from the cash boost at Great Dalby Pre School, Oasis Pre School and Retreat, Great Dalby Pre school, Old Dalby Primary School, 1279 (Melton Mowbray) Air Squadron, Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust, Melton & District Scouts, Brownlow Wellbeing hub, 6th Melton Rainbows, Melton Town Foxes JFC and Piper Walker.
Other organisations receiving donations were 103 The Eye radio station, Melton in Bloom, Thorpe Arnold Village Hall Indoor Sports, Melton & Oakham Waterways Society, The Crafty Ladies, Melton Marvels Netball Club, Melton Mencap, Storehouse (Food bank) and the Melton & District Furniture Project.