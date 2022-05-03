Trumpton firefighters hand out thousands of pounds to local causes

Melton firefighters present at the presentation evening for cash raised from the 2021 Trumpton fundraising tour, from left, FF Marman, CM McCarthy, FF Grant and FF Jennings

Most of the money was pledged online back in December with firefighters unable to do collections due to the pandemic.

Representatives of beneficiaries attended The Grange Garden Centre, at Asfordby Hill, to receive their cheques.

Young people will benefit from the cash boost at Great Dalby Pre School, Oasis Pre School and Retreat, Great Dalby Pre school, Old Dalby Primary School, 1279 (Melton Mowbray) Air Squadron, Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust, Melton & District Scouts, Brownlow Wellbeing hub, 6th Melton Rainbows, Melton Town Foxes JFC and Piper Walker.