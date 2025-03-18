The late Peter Butler pictured doing some media filming

Tributes have been paid to a former local newspaper and radio journalist who has passed away aged 77.

Peter Butler was a reporter on the Melton Times and a sub-editor on the Leicester Mercury in the 1980s and also worked at Leicester Sound.

He also volunteered his services as a broadcaster at the 103 The Eye community radio station in Melton during his retirement.

His wife of 51 years, Nicolette, told the Melton Times: “Peter was the love of my life, my best friend and dearly loved father of Sean and Maddy, brother to Louise, father-in-law to Kelly and Simon and grandpa to Sebastian, Silas and Macey.

Peter Butler interviewing Joshua Nkomo, the leader and founder of the Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU), when Zimbabwe was formed

“We would like to thank all our family and friends for all their support and comfort.

“Peter was well known in and around Melton.

“He was very well respected, full of fun and cheekiness.

“He had a great sense of humour.”

A family photo taken at Table Mountain South Africa, in 2004; from left to right starting at the top, Nicky Butler, Simon Jopling (son in law), Maddy Jopling (Butler), Kathleen Farrell (sister in law), Kelly Butler (Daughter in law), Sean Butler and Peter Butler

Born in Leicester in May 1947, Peter’s family moved to Rhodesia (now known as Zimbabwe) when he was a child.

His first jobs were at a bank and then as an officer with the British South African Police.

Peter, who married Nicolette in Rhodesia in 1973, started his media career with the Gwelo Times, where he served as editor.

He also worked on television and radio in the new Zimbabwe before moving back to England, where he took up his role with the Melton Times in 1981.

His daughter, Maddy, recalled: “I can remember being in the car with dad when he suddenly drove off to follow fire engines to follow a potential story for the paper.”

Former Melton Times journalist, Jan Jackson, said: “I first met Peter when we were both reporters in the 1980s.

"He was a lovely man and a true professional who was well respected in the local newspaper industry.”

Latterly, Peter worked in audio visual productions, making videos on a range of topics, including filming some weddings.

He enjoyed playing tennis at Hamilton TC, he learned to fly and he was also a musician and song writer, playing in a number of bands in his younger years.

A funeral service for Peter will be at St John The Baptist Catholic Church, Melton, at 12.30pm on Friday March 28, followed by cremation at Grantham.