Dave Stevens, who passed away after being diagnosed with liver cancer

Tributes have been paid to a ‘lovely, witty and unassuming’ Melton Mowbray man who was successful in business and a big community servant.

Dave Stevens, who was a Feoffee on Melton Mowbray Town Estate, passed away just 18 weeks after being diagnosed with liver cancer.

Many local people will know him through his voluntary work supporting the food festivals in the town

He also also served as a Pro-Chancellor at De Montfort University, in Leicester, for more than 17 years.

Matthew O’ Callaghan, organiser of Melton’s many annual foodie events, said: “Dave was a great supporter of our events, helping out at the British Pie Awards and Artisan Cheese Awards.

"A really friendly, helpful knowledgeable guy – he will be much missed by many in Melton.

"Our thoughts are with Julie his wife, his family and friends.”

A moving tribute was paid Dave at the recent PieFest event at the Stockyard, when the EAGA Gospel Choir sang ‘ You Raise Me Up’.

The Leicester-based choir, which was runner-up in the Britain’s Got Talent television reality talent show in 2023, spoke about the kindness and friendliness Dave had shown them during their previous performances at Melton’s food festivals.

Mr O’Callaghan said: "He used to help me at the British Pie Awards and Artisan Cheese Awards as well as the food festivals.

"Dave was a lovely, lovely, lovely man. He was very unassuming, funny and witty and always a pleasure to be with.

"Many didn’t know about his work with the university and he was also a successful MD of a major Leicestershire company.”

Dave became a Feoffee – a trustee – of the Town Estate in October 2023.

While respecting the traditions and history of the historic organisation, he quickly recognised the modern-day financial challenges it faced and began to bring positive and practical ideas to the table.

Graham Bett, chairman of the Board of Feoffees, said “It is a tragedy that Dave’s contribution to the Town Estate, and therefore to the town, was cut so short.

"He was someone who could be relied upon for honest opinions based on available evidence. He is already sadly missed.”