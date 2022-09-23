Tributes paid to legendary Melton guitarist following his death

The late Ken Murray pictured during a gig PHOTO MANNY MANSON

The Scot made his home in the town 40 years ago and thrilled audiences playing gigs with the likes of Sticky Fingers and The Thin White Dukes, which were acclaimed tribute acts for the Rolling Stones and David Bowie, respectively.

Jo Partridge, a former landlady of the town’s Noels Arms pub, a focal point for the Melton live music scene, said: “Ken was probably the most persistent

of players and he would pretty much come and stand over me with the diary and pin down potential dates.

Ken Murray performing a Melton gig

"He was a stalwart of Melton’s musical elite.”

Born in 1958, Ken was a classically trained grade eight double bass player who performed with the Glasgow Youth Symphony Orchestra.

His first guitar came for the city police’s ‘lost and found’ department, courtesy of his father being a police officer, and he used to carry it on the bus to gigs.

He moved to Melton in the early 1980s to take up a job at the Petfoods factory.

Ken Murray playing a Melton gig

Ray Callcut, one of the many local musicians who played with Ken, said he was well known for turning his amp up higher than the other members of his bands.

Ray recalled: "We’d go on to work together on many projects and often have jam sessions at the Noels Arms.

"My most memorable was the ever-popular Thin Lizzy Tribute that we put together with John Shaw and Frazer.

"Ken was well known for his ability to be ‘one louder’ than the rest of the band.

Ken Murray performing with Sticky Fingers in Melton

“He was a truly talented musician who will be sadly missed by his fellow musicians.”

Another fellow band member of Ken’s was Neil Eaves who said: “I feel so lucky to have played with him over the years.

"Ken’s enthusiasm and knowledge rubbed off on me immediately and his knowledge of album rarities and musical history was just fascinating.

"Ken will be jamming with the great musicians we’ve lost previously in that unending gig in the sky and no-one will need to tell him to turn it down.

“RIP my dear friend and I’ll look forward to sharing a curry with you in heaven when, and if, I get there too.”

Ken went on to play with other popular local bands, including Satellite and Soultones, which played classic soul and Mowtown songs.

He and his first wife Christine had two children, Lyndsey and Fraser. He met second wife Lizzy after Christine passed away and is step-father to her children, Nicola and Conor.

Ken developed an alcohol problem but managed to beat his addiction.

Lizzy said: “I was so proud that he stopped drinking 10 years ago on September 3.

“It was a real achievement and he also supported many others with the same problem.

“I always joked that he took the Keith Richards role a bit too seriously.

“He would’ve given me the moon, he really would.”