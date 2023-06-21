Derek Cragg, who has passed away aged 74, and pictured (on the right of the front row) with the Tally Ho Band, with wife Marilyn (back row, second from right)

The funeral of Derek Cragg, who passed away on June 11 aged 74, will be held at the town’s St Mary’s Church, on Monday afternoon.

Derek specialised for many years in probate work for clients of Oldham Marsh Page Flavell, at their High Street offices.

His son Matthew, told the Melton Times: “Dad was a very caring and selfless man who helped a lot of people during his life – he was a good man and a good father.

Derek and Marilyn Cragg on their wedding day in 1978

"I expect this will be reflected in the turnout at his funeral.

"He loved being with family and was at his happiest in later life playing with his grand-daughter, Hattie.”

Derek was born in Melton and brought up in King’s Road, attending Brownlow Primary School and King Edward VII Grammar School.

He didn’t study A-levels but instead took an accountancy job with Nesbit Coaches before taking a similar role at Oldham Marsh, prior to training in probate matters.

One of his big passions, from the age of 10, was playing the cornet with the Tally Ho Band at shows locally around the country.

There he met Marilyn, who was to become his wife, the couple getting married at St Mary’s Church in 1978.

Marilyn, who had moved to the town with the army to serve with the RAVC, recalled: “We both loved the Tally Ho and I used to sit next to him at band practice at the old Corn Exchange.”

The couple also had a daughter, Samantha.

Derek loved football and enjoyed coaching and managing Matthew’s teams at Melton Foxes and Mowbray Rangers from under nines to under 17s.

Neil Pidgeon, on behalf of Oldham Marsh Page Flavell, said: “Derek was a very loyal member of the firm over many years.

"He was well respected and was always fair and honourable in all of his dealings and he very much cared about his clients.

"He will be greatly missed by everyone at the firm.”