Tributes for popular Melton photographer and sportsman who has died aged 91

Ken Adlard celebrates his 90th birthday with family members

Ken was well known for his photography company in the town and for being a founder member of both Melton Mowbray Cricket Club in 1969 and Melton Indoor Bowls Club in 1987.

Sadly, he died just a few weeks after his beloved wife, Iris – the couple spent their last days in Scalford Court Care Home after being married for 68 years.

Ken’s daughter, Nicola, told the Melton Times: “Dad was broken-hearted after we lost mum in May.

Popular Melton photographer Ken Adlard at work

"He was an absolutely devoted dad and grandad and a very sociable man.

"Dad was a wonderful, kind and gentle man and we will miss him.”

Ken was born on May 19, 1931, and grew up near Spilsby, in the Lincolnshire Wolds.

He left school at the age of 15 and worked at Butlins holiday camp at Skegness, where he worked on black and white photograph processing for the holiday-makers. After doing his National Service for two years he worked as an assistant photographer in Lincoln.

Popular Melton photographer and sportsman Ken Adlard

Ken met Iris at a dance and the couple married in July 1953 – the couple also had a son, David, and four grand-daughters.

They moved to Melton in 1954, when he got a job as assistant photographer at Pera, being promoted to head of department 12 years later.

He left in 1976 to set up his own business, Adlard Photography, which specialised in pictures for industrial and commercial clients such as Pedigree Petfoods, Pera and Dickinson and Morris. His shop was initially based above WH Smiths in Market Place before moving to Asfordby Road.

Ken returned to PERA again in 2008 to assist with the compilation of the history and innovation records for a time capsule, which will be opened in 2058.

Ken and Iris Adlard on their wedding day in 1953

Ken, who retired in 1996, lived with Iris in Sussex Avenue, Lincoln Drive and latterly at Manor Close in the town.

Cricket was a major passion and Ken played locally or Pera, the Old Grammarians and Melton Mowbray CC, where he also coached the Under 18s.

He played long alley skittles for the Three Horseshoes at Asfordby and RAFA, golf at the Melton club and bowls at the indoor bowls club, which he helped found.

Ken played in numerous leagues and representative fixtures for the Leicester Road bowls club and was a multiple champion in both the fours and the pairs over the years.

Ken Adlard playing skittles back in the day

Nicola said: “Dad continued playing bowls until 2017 when he had difficulty with his mobility.

"He was very proud of being a founder member of the town’s cricket and bowls clubs and sport was a big part of his life.

"When they were younger he and mum enjoyed sequence dancing and travelling.”

A funeral service and celebration of Ken’s life will be at St Mary’s Church, Melton, at 3pm on Tuesday September 13, followed by cremation at Grantham.

Donations in lieu of flowers are requested for the British Heart Foundation and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.