Brenda Smith, who has sadly passed away aged 73

Mrs Smith was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour in June after feeling unwell during a holiday in Ireland and her health deteriorated rapidly.

Her death, on November 7, has left husband Richard, children Dan, Laura and Robbie and their seven grandchildren devastated.

Daughter, Laura, told the Melton Times: “Mum was given months to live after the diagnosis and it all happened very quickly.

Brenda Smith, who has sadly passed away aged 73

“She had become quite unwell and just wasn’t herself.

“Mum did manage to tick off something on her bucket list when they visited the Giant’s Causeway during their holiday which dad was thrilled about.”

Brenda was born in London, the eldest of six children in a family of Irish descent.

She attended Dartington College, in Devon, where she trained as a dance teacher.

Advertisement

It was at the college that she met Richard and they were married in 1973.

It was shortly after this that the couple helped establish the drama and performing arts courses at Melton College of FE, which is now part of the SMB College Group, on Asfordby Road.

“They say it was basically a scout hut when they started the drama department there and they were very proud to have played a big part in starting it off and the way that it has now developed,” said Laura.

Among her students was the celebrated actor Adrian Scarborough, who went on to become the star of top television shows such as Gavin and Stacey and acclaimed movies including The King’s Speech and Gosford Park.

Advertisement

Brenda always wanted to help people, her family say, which led her to stand for election to Melton Borough Council.

She was elected as a Labour candidate in both the 2003 and 2007 ballots in Egerton ward.

One of her biggest achievements was setting up a residents group, RAGE, to support issues important to them, and she also founded an Egerton Day of celebration.

Brenda also campaigned to establish The Cove community centre on Sysonby Street.

Advertisement

Laura said: “Mum just wanted to make the world a better place.

“She was very socially aware and would give up her free time to help others.”

Laura added: “She loved being with her grandchildren.

“Because mum was such a natural mother she took to becoming a grandmother with absolute ease.”

Advertisement

Dr Matthew O’Callaghan, a former Labour leader of Melton Borough Councillor, said: “Brenda was an outstanding councillor and a true champion of the people of Egerton Ward.

“She started off with litter picking and cleaning up the ward to instil a sense of pride in the local environment.

“The new play equipment and eventually the building of The Cove are testimony of her work for her local residents.”

A funeral service will be at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday December 5 at 11.30am, followed by a celebration of her life at Stamford Arts Centre. All are welcome to attend.

Advertisement