Eric Cobley, who has passed away aged 81

Tributes have been paid to a community-minded Melton Mowbray man who played a leading role in the local Round Table and Rotary clubs.

Eric Michael Cobley passed away at his Burrough-on-the-Hill home at the age of 81 surrounded by his wife Elizabeth and their three children.

He was born at College Avenue in Melton and attended prep school in the town and the old King Edward VII school.

His father died when he was only 11 and he had an older brother Alan, who died in March, and a younger sister, Ann.

Eric excelled at maths and sport in his youth, being selected to run for the county under 15 squad, playing rugby and enjoying his cricket, playing for many years for Egerton Park CC.

After leaving school, he studied for his accountancy exams and was articled with Thornton Baker of Leicester before qualifying as a chartered accountant in the late 1960s.

He set his own practice up in 1980 and eventually worked from home and never properly retired.

Eric married Elizabeth in 1974 at Melton Register Office and the couple lived in Burton Lazars with children Karen, Nicola and Mathew.

Always community-minded, he joined Melton Mowbray Round Table in the 1970s and took an active role in fundraising.

Eric was a founder member of Melton Belvoir Rotary Club and became president and later district governor.

And, in recent years, he joined Melton U3A and enjoyed learning new skills, including bridge, and acted as president for three years.

Gardening was a big passion for Eric – he grew gladioli and showed them in big RHS shows in London, winning many awards.

When the family moved to Great Dalby, he could really indulge his green-fingered passion and the couple opened their garden for the national garden scheme, raising money for various charities.

The Cobleys moved to Burrough-on-the-Hill 10 years.

Eric leaves his wife Elizabeth and their three children plus nine granchildren.

His first great-grandchild is due to be born next month.