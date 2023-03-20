The late Les Stroud

Les Stroud was just 18 when he made the long trip to England by ship from Saint Helena – a tiny island in the South Atlantic – to work here.

He made his life in Melton, working at Pedigree Petfoods for many years and was well known in local football and golfing circles.

Family members and friends will pay their last respects to Les at his funeral on Thursday after he died from cancer earlier this month.

Les and Dulcie Stroud

His daughter, Sam, told the Melton Times: “Dad was a really great friend to many, many people in Melton.

"He was a really sociable man and loved his sport.”

Les was born into a large family in Saint Helena, a tropical island off the west coast of Africa and part of British overseas territory, during the Second World War.

He travelled to England to take up a job on the staff at Thorpe Satchville Hall.

Les Stroud, back on the island of his birth, Saint Helena, on one of his many trips back there

After that he enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Germany for a period before leaving and taking up work at Holwell Works.

Les then worked for himself as a fencing erector before working at Pedigree Petfoods from the 1970s.

Les had met Dulcie in 1967 and the couple were married in the seventies at Melton Register Office.

As well as his daughter, Les also played a big part in the upbringing of Dulcie’s five children from a previous relationship.

Many will know Les from his years playing football for Pedigree Petfoods FC and his subsequent time as manager of the team.

He was a member of Melton Mowbray Golf Club for more than 50 years and played a leading role in organising tournaments and club tours.

Les was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2007 and sadly the disease spread in recent years.

Sam added: “The cards and messages have been overwhelming since we lost dad – my mum has been very touched by them all.”

A funeral service is at Loughborough Crematorium on Thursday at 4.15pm followed by a wake at the British Legion Club in Melton.

