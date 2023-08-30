Gerald 'Charlie' Chaplin pictured (left) during his police career and (right) recently

Gerald Chaplin, who was known to many as ‘Charlie’ after the silent movie legend, served with the Leicestershire force from 1967 until 1995.

He was mainly based at the old Melton Mowbray police station when it was located on Leicester Road and his final role was as custody sergeant there.

His daughter, Sarah, told the Melton Times: “Dad loved his career in the police.

Gerald and Janet Chaplin on their wedding day in 1966

"He was on the front page of the Melton Times when he retired. There was a lovely picture of him holding up his cell keys.”

Gerald was born in the Leicestershire town of Kegworth and after leaving school he joined the Royal Navy in 1957, serving on submarines in overseas locations including Singapore and Cyprus.

He went into the police force and moved to this area after being stationed in Melton.

One of his most difficult times in the job was the Kegworth air disaster in 1989, with it happening in the town where he grew up.

"Dad was in charge of where all the bodies were taken to, at a local church. It did affect him being there for that,” said Sarah.

After retiring from the the police, he was employed as a legal advisor by Bray and Bray solicitors until 2005.

Gerald, who was the second eldest of five brothers, married Janet in 1966 – the couple first met when their families lived over the road from each other in Kegworth.

He leaves his wife, their three children, Andrew, Nigel and Sarah, and five grandchildren.

Gerald and Janet moved to Spain for 10 years to live in a place near Alicante but they moved back to be near family.

Sarah added: “We have had loads of sympathy cards since dad passed away, including from may of his ex-police friends.

"We are expecting lots of his old friends to join us at the funeral.”

A funeral service will take place on Wednesday (September 6) at Loughborough Crematorium, at 11am.