Tony McDonald wearing his trademark trilby hat

Tony McDonald was known for his sartorial elegance when he sold new paperback and hardback books on his street stall.

He wore colourful clothes and a trilby hat and made many friends through his job.

After several years of ill health, Tony died from heart failure while he was staying temporarily at Hunter’s Lodge at Old Dalby.

Tony and Carole McDonald, who were married for 60 years

His daughter, Lisa (57), said: “Dad always wore bright colours on the market, he was always smart.

“He always had his collars turned up and he wore a lovely trilby hat.

“He loved it on the stall because he wasn’t one for working for other people.”

Tony was born in Leicester and he moved with his family to Melton in 1971, to a house on the Jelson Estate.

Tony McDonald enjoying a day at the races

He also sold his books on markets at Oakham and Oundle.

And he had book shops in various locations in Melton at different times.

One of them was in Bowley Court, another in Sherrard Street and the other at Swan Porch.

They were often short term rentals ahead of the Christmas peak sales period.

“Before he sold books, dad used to sell Star Wars toys in the 1980s after the first film came out,” said Lisa.

“He had a friend who worked for Palitoy, who made all the figures and he bought everything he could get his hands on and sold them.

“We never kept any of it unfortunately as it would have been worth a fortune now.”

He married Carole in March 1963 and the couple had two children, grand-daughters Hannah and Charlotte and six great-grandchildren.

Lisa said: “Dad was in hospital for their diamond wedding anniversary but I’m very glad he lived long enough to celebrate that.”

The couple spent their winters in later life at their property in Spain.

Carole, who worked for town estate agents, Mike Pell and Anthony Hancock, now suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Tony was an avid reader and loved watching horse racing.

A funeral service is on Thursday June 8, at Loughborough Crematorium, at 11am.

Donations are invited for Pablo’s Horse Sanctuary at Long Clawson.