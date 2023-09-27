The late Rita Marvin pictured with husband Paul

Rita Marvin became a friend to many of her customers and acted as an unofficial life counsellor to some during 30 years working at The Inset, on Bradgate Lane.

She leaves her devoted husband, Paul, who said his late wife loved spending virtually all of her working life as a hair stylist.

He told the Melton Times: “Rita loved working with people.

Paul and Rita Marvin pictured on their wedding day in 1991

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Her customers used to tell her things all the time so I got to hear all the gossip before anyone else did.

"She was an easy going person and I think that’s why people opened up to her.”

Rita was born in Leicester in 1946 and she started working in hairdressing salons in the city before starting up her own business in Asfordby in the early 1970s.

She married first husband John, who ran a football team in the city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul got to know the couple through being one of the players and after their relationship ended he ended up going out with Rita.

They were married in 1991 at Melton Register Office.

Rita died in the Leicester Royal Infirmary after suffering from cancer.

Paul added: “She actually had cancer five times but she always fought it – this time it was just too much for her sadly.”

A funeral service will be at 11.45am at Loughborough Crematorium on Thursday October 5, followed by a wake at Asfordby parish hall.