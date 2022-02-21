Tributes for ‘one of Melton’s greatest footballers of his era’

Dave 'Sketch' Skerritt EMN-220221-172820001

A funeral service for Dave at the town’s St Mary’s Church, at 10.15am on Friday March 4, is expected to be packed.

He graced the pitch for Melton Town FC, Holwell Sports and Pedigree Petfoods during a glittering career through the 1960s and 1970s.

Brent Horobin, who played with and managed him, told the Melton Times: “Sketch made many friends on the football pitch and he will be missed by many of his former team mates and supporters, alike.

Dave 'Sketch' Skerritt pictured his Melton footballing career EMN-220221-172809001

“He was a super sportsman, a super guy and arguably one of the best footballers of his era in Melton Mowbray.”

A former Pedigree Petfoods employee, Dave had a passion for golf, the Leicester Tigers rugby team and he loved rugby league, attending several Challenge Cup finals at Wembley.

In his younger days he was a keen badminton and table tennis player but many in Melton will remember him as a talented local footballer.

Brent signed Dave for Melton Town in 1975 when he was manager after being impressed by his performance for Pedigree Petfoods against Town in a local charity cup final.

He helped Town win the Leicestershire Senior League Division 2 title and the charity cup in his first season

Brent recalls a local derby match against Holwell Sports in front of a big crowd at Egerton Park - the game was level at 1-1 as it went into the final stages with Sports keeper Mick Hawley making a string of brilliant saves.

“With the minutes ticking away a ball was cleared by Holwell and landed to Sketch five yards outside the area,” he said.

“Without a check in stride he hit a first time volley that hit the back of the net before the keeper could move, bringing applause from players and fans of both teams and, arguably, ranking as one of the best goals ever seen at Egerton Park.

“This goal and many that followed proved to be Sketch’s trademark goal, long range scorchers, and many goalkeepers will testify to the power of his shooting. He was able to hit a dead ball harder than anyone during this six-year period.”

He transferred to Holwell Sports the following season, teaming up again with Brent, and Dave was an integral part of the team that gained promotion back to the senior league, finished runners-up to Desford in the prestigious junior Cup final, which was played in front of 2,000 spectators at the Anstey Nomads ground, before rounded off with victory in the Melton Charity Cup final.

Holwell team-mates will always remember him for one particular senior league at Barwell, which was played in freezing cold weather and on an icy pitch.

Before kick-off Dave handed out white gloves to the team, courtesy of his Petfoods employers, resulted in them being greeted on the field by a chorus of laughter and abuse from the Barwell supporters, who had come from the bar with full beer glasses in their hands.

Brent recalled: “Ninety minutes later those same supporters clapped Holwell off the pitch and later admitted we were a very good team ‘despite your gloves’ after a very convincing 3-0 win for Holwell.”

Dave continued to support local football until falling ill and being unable to attend matches last year.

Brent added: “It was a disappointment to Sketch that due to his illness he was unable to make a trip to see Melton Town FC play on their new 3G playing surface, but we know he wished them well and hoped they get the success their efforts deserve, along with local rivals Holwell Sports, who he also served so well.”