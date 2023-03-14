Chris and Bev Bradshaw on their wedding day (left) and pictured in recent times

Bev styled the hair of generations of women in the town over several decades at a number of different salons.

She worked latterly at Baa Baa’s Hair, on Mill Street, and her colleagues and regular clients have been left devastated by her death.

Bev had suffered ill health for the last few years but it was still a huge shock when husband, Chris, returned home to find she had passed away.

Chris told the Melton Times: “I spoke to her in the afternoon. She said she was going back to bed for a quick sleep and she said to me ‘don’t be late home’ and when I got home I found her dead.

"Bev had cancer twice in the last five years and had pneumonia five years ago over New Year and never really recovered from it, she was always coughing badly ever since.”

Chris has had numerous messages of sympathy and more than 60 cards of condolence from Bev’s many friends, hairdressing colleagues and clients.

"She was going to retire this year at some stage,” he said.

"Bev loved the job because she liked meeting people.

"A lot of her clients became good friends, she used to get Christmas presents off of them.

“She also trained a hell of a lot of hairdressers in Melton over the years.”

Bev was born in the family home at 5 Charnwood Drive in Melton.

She decided from an early age that hairstyling was the career she wanted, starting off in a salon in the former Norman Street.

Bev also worked for Jagos and then Way Ahead in the Bell Centre.

She teamed up with the late Pauline Moulds to open their own salon, Cutting Edge, in the Market Place and the business flourished for 12 years.

Bev met Chris at Tubes nightclub in early 1988 and they married the following year at the town register office.

Chris added:

A funeral service will be held at Loughborough Crematorium on Tuesday March 21, at 2.45pm, with a wake to follow at The Crown pub in Melton. Family flowers only are requested with donations invited for Cancer Research UK and the Alzheimer’s Society.