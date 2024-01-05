Tributes for Melton woman who was a nanny for 54 years
Olivia Durrance, who was described as a ‘no-nonense’ woman, died peacefully in her sleep last month aged 94.
Mim Hain was one of four children Olivia took care of.
She said: “She was our lifelong precious ‘nan’ who came to us when she was just 16.
“Nan had an incredible sense of humour, she was a great cook and she enjoyed a cigarette and a gin and tonic until the end.”
Originally from Melton Mowbray, Olivia, who never married, moved back to Rugby to be in her own home for the first time 20 years ago.
She worked at the British Heart Foundation in the town centre and once took on a robber.
Mim said: “A man once went into the shop and demanded the till.
"She refused to hand it over; that was the type of woman she was.
"Nan was later offered counselling because of the incident which she flatly refused.
"That summed her up. Nan didn’t take any nonsense. She was very old school.”
Olivia had many hobbies, including line dancing, cooking and computers.
“She was a remarkable woman who will be missed by everyone who knew her,” added Mim.
She leaves sister, Norma, who still lives in Rugby.
Olivia’s private funeral/cremation takes place in Rugby on Wednesday.
Donations in lieu of flowers are requested for the Edward Hain Centre charity for health and wellbeing in St Ives, Cornwall, or online via Charities Aid Foundation HERE.