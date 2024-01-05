Tributes have been paid to a Melton woman who was a nanny for more than half-a-century.

Olivia Durrance (left), who has passed away aged 94, and as a nanny for four children in younger days

Olivia Durrance, who was described as a ‘no-nonense’ woman, died peacefully in her sleep last month aged 94.

Mim Hain was one of four children Olivia took care of.

She said: “She was our lifelong precious ‘nan’ who came to us when she was just 16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Nan had an incredible sense of humour, she was a great cook and she enjoyed a cigarette and a gin and tonic until the end.”

Originally from Melton Mowbray, Olivia, who never married, moved back to Rugby to be in her own home for the first time 20 years ago.

She worked at the British Heart Foundation in the town centre and once took on a robber.

Mim said: “A man once went into the shop and demanded the till.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"She refused to hand it over; that was the type of woman she was.

"Nan was later offered counselling because of the incident which she flatly refused.

"That summed her up. Nan didn’t take any nonsense. She was very old school.”

Olivia had many hobbies, including line dancing, cooking and computers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“She was a remarkable woman who will be missed by everyone who knew her,” added Mim.

She leaves sister, Norma, who still lives in Rugby.

Olivia’s private funeral/cremation takes place in Rugby on Wednesday.