The funeral of well known Melton Mowbray woman Vera Scholes takes place next week after she passed away aged 103.

The late Vera Scholes, as a young woman and in later life

The great-grandmother packed a lot into her long life - from driving military vehicles during the Second World War to working in several shops and at Petfoods in the town.

Family members and friends will pay their last respects to Vera on Friday December 8 at a service at St Mary’s Church in Melton, at 10.30am.

Her daughter, Erica, told the Melton Times: “Mum was very outgoing, very kind and very friendly.

William and Vera Scholes on their wedding day in December 1940

“She liked parties. When we lived next door to The Boat pub it was a Friday night ritual to go in there and have a drink or two.”

Vera was born at Casterton, near Stamford in 1920.

She married William on December 7, 1940, at the village church.

Both were serving in the war at the time, Vera was a Lance Corporal in the ATS, driving ambulance and military vehicles, often ferrying high ranking officers to meetings and bases.

The late Vera Scholes (second from right) with family members

They moved to Melton shortly after the war when William took a job with the electricity board in Burton Street.

Vera drove an ice cream van, selling products from a factory in Mill Street to villagers around the area.

She then took up work in a tailor’s shop on Nottingham Street with Mr Stephens.

Her next job was at Mrs Hornby’s dress shop in Swan Porch in the 1950s.

Vera then spent many years working at Petfoods in the post section. Eventually being promoted to post supervisor.

The couple, who lived latterly in Doctor’s Lane, enjoyed playing golf at the Melton Mowbray Club and were members of the Conservative Club.

Vera served with St John Ambulance and arranged flowers at St Mary’s Church.

William passed away more than 30 years ago.

Erica, who turns 77 this week, added: “Mum had her 100th birthday at home.

“It was during Covid so everyone stood outside and sang ‘Happy Birthday’ with a glass of Prosecco and we had a cake with an army girl on it.”

Family flowers only are requested at the funeral with donations invited for the British Heart Foundation.