Family and friends are mourning a popular woman who travelled from a remote South Atlantic island to make a new life in Melton Mowbray at the age of just 15.

Lilian Johnson, who has passed away aged 82

Lilian Joycelyn Johnson hailed originally from Saint Helena, which is more than 1,200 miles from the nearest major landmass and around 810 miles from any other island.

She wanted to explore new opportunities and her family agreed she could sail alone to the UK, initially working in service at Scalford Hall and going on to work behind the bar at several Melton town centre pubs.

Lilian sadly passed away aged 82 on December 8 after being treated for cancer since August – family members were with her at the end including her beloved second husband, Brian, a former deputy editor of the Melton Times.

Lilian and Brian Johnson

In 2001 Brian accompanied Lilian on an emotional first trip home to Saint Helena when she spent five memorable weeks getting to know the island again and meeting extended family.

She had arrived on the ship at Tilbury docks in 1957 as a very cold and tired teenage girl to be greeted by the chauffeur to Col Colman – of Colman's Mustard fame – and taken to Scalford Hall, where she was to work as a kitchen maid.

Lilian met her first husband, divorced David Giles, when romance blossomed after she worked as a nanny looking after his four children – the couple had three children together, Geoffrey, Glen and Karen.

She worked hard in those days, picking potatoes and vegetables in local fields and waitressing at the Anne of Cleves pub and serving behind the bar of the former Bell Hotel.

When one of her work colleagues, Christine Griffin, started up what was to become the Country Fayre cafe, in Leicester Street, Lilian went along to help her run it for many years.

It was there, in March 1980, that Lilian met her second husband, Brian, who had called in for lunch while working his first day in town as the new deputy editor of the Melton Times.

They married in 1984 and would have celebrated their ruby wedding anniversary next April 14.

Lilian moved to work for Maggie and Ernie Pope behind the bar and in the kitchen of the Half Moon pub for several years before become the cook at Silverdale Hostel, the learning disability home on Scalford Road. She later became a full-time carer there and spent more than 20 happy years doing a job she really loved.

Lilian and Brian were long time members of the Lions and Lionesses clubs in Melton, becoming involved in lots of community-led projects and fundraising events. They each became president of their club at the same time.

The couple loved travel, both around the UK and Ireland. And in later years also discovered the delights of Mediterranean and Caribbean cruises, too.

She spent many a happy hour with grandsons Daniel Giles and Peter Whitfield.

When granddaughter Daisymae came along, Lilian enjoyed many, many hours babysitting and being with her and her mum Karen at their home in East Leake. It was a move that became permanent when Lilian and Brian moved to the village six years ago.