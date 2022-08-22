Tributes for Melton councillor after her death is announced

Councillor Mel Steadman, whose death has been announced

Councillor Steadman, who was a member of the ruling Conservative group, was elected to represent Long Clawson and Stathern ward with Independent candidate, Chris Evans, at the last local elections in May 2019.

She has been absent from council meetings for an extended period this year because of illness.

Melton Borough Council released a statement which states: “It is with great sadness that we have learned of the untimely passing of a valued and well respected colleague, Councillor Mel Steadman.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.”

Councillor Steadman service to the borough was praised by Melton MP, Alicia Kearns, who said her death was ‘devastating news’.

“Mel was a force of nature, and a kind, passionate and outstanding advocate for our communities,” she commented.

“She will be missed, and we will certainly feel her absence.

“My heart goes out to all her friends, family and loved ones.”

Council CEO, Edd de Coverly, posted on Twitter: “Very sad news. Mel was a hugely passionate, knowledgeable and dedicated councillor and community champion. My thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues.”

Councillor Alison Freer described her as a ‘a passionate and hardworking person’.

And Councillor Ronan Browne posted: “RIP Mel. Great friend, colleague and a great laugh. You will be missed.”

Melton and Rutland Labour party also paid tribute on social media: “Very sad to hear this news.