Tributes for Melton bowling stalwart Ian ‘Chalkie’ White who has died aged 78

Ian ‘Chalkie’ White passed away suddenly aged 78 and his funeral service will be held at the town’s St Mary’s Church on Wednesday at 11am.

He was a founder member and fundraiser for Melton Indoor Bowls Club in the late 1980s, served on the committee at The Stute sports and social club at Asfordby Hill for many years and was employed at Holwell Works for more than 30 years.

His son, Carl, said the family was touched by the reaction of local people to his passing.

He told the Melton Times: “Dad’s GP called us at 8.30 at night to pass on his condolences and the tellers at the bank did as well when we went in there - that sort of thing doesn’t happen these days.

“Really, the reaction in Melton has been absolutely phenomenal and showed how much people liked dad.”

Ian was born in 1943 at the family home on Bayswater Road and he went on to attend The Grove Primary School and the Modern Boys’ School on Limes Avenue.

He left school to take up an apprenticeship at Holwell Works in 1957 and went on to work there as a fitter until the early 1990s.

The late Ian White (on left of front row) pictued with Holwell Works skittles team in the 1960s EMN-211015-171407001

Carl said: “He was also on the ambulance and fire brigade at the works - at the time they had their own fire engines and ambulance and they used to service the houses on Asfordby Hill.

“He went out at various different places as and when needed and we had a fire alarm fitted in the house on Stanton Road where we lived.

“When anything went off at the works he would get called in.

“I remember being woken up by the fire alarm going off many times as a child.”

Ian White (centre) with Holwell Works Bowls Club team mates Geoff Sleath (left) and Alan Graves EMN-211015-171418001

Ian met wife, Janice, when both were on a social night out at The George Hotel, in Melton - the couple married at the town’s St Mary’s in September 1964.

His love for bowling began in 1970 when he started playing the game at Holwell Sports, where he also enjoyed playing cricket and skittles.

Ian was proud of the part he played in getting the town indoor bowls club built in 1987 and enjoyed seeing it go on to become the venue for the national championships over many years.

Carl said: “Dad enjoyed the camaraderie with all the other bowls players and getting to know people.

“As he progressed in the game he started to teach others, he had the patience to be with people on the green and give them tips on the game.”

Ian also enjoyed a good social life, organising regularly cabarets and other entertainment nights through his service on the commmittee at Holwell Works Institute.

He leaves his widow, Janice, their children Carl and Nicola, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.