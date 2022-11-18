The late Clive Baker

His devastated band colleagues will poignantly play music at Clive’s funeral and celebration of his life on November 30.

He died at his Melton home on Sunday morning and his family say they have been comforted by the warm reaction from the many who knew him.

His son, Dan, told the Melton Times: “Dad did have treatment for prostate cancer at the start of the pandemic but this wasn’t the cause of his death.

Clive Baker pictured with wife, Margaret, on holiday in the Isle of Wight

"He collapsed at home on Sunday and losing him has come as a huge shock for us all.

"We put a message up on Facebook announcing the news and we were just overwhelmed to receive literally hundreds of messages of sympathy from people.

"He had so many friends everywhere and he was clearly very popular.”

Clive was born and brought up in South Wales and he came to this area in the 1960s when he studied at the old Leicester College of Art.

He married first wife Sheila and the couple had two sons – Dan, a former local television news journalist now working in PR, and Leigh, who is a music teacher who has conducted top bands such as the Brighouse and Rastrick Brass Band.

His association with The Melton Band started in 1982 after his sons joined it, Dan playing the trombone and Leigh the euphonium.

Dan said: “Dad being dad, rather than just be our chauffeur he joined the band as well.

"He played the tuba and played for many years until the instrument got too heavy for him.

Clive Baker with colleagues in The Melton Band as they led the 2021 Remembrance Sunday parade through the town

"He absolutely loved the camaraderie of being with everyone in the band and travelling round the country.

“Dad was chairman for many years and, like everything else he did in life, he threw himself into it.”

Clive, worked as a furniture designer and a university lecturer, particularly enjoyed being among band members as they led the Remembrance Sunday parade through Melton for many years.

He walked in front of the band last year despite his ill health.

The late Clive Baker, pictured in Redbrook, on the Gloucestershire / Monmouthshire border, near to where he grew up

After separating from Sheila, Clive married Margaret and the couple have been together more than 20 years.

He was close to his three step-daughters, Louise, Fiona and Kate, and also doted on his 11 grandchildren, who called him ‘grancha’, the Welsh word for grandfather.

In his younger years, Clive played from Sproxton Cricket Club, he enjoyed playing bowls at Melton Mowbray and was also a keen squash player.

Dan added: “He was a brilliant dad with a dry sense of humour.

"He was a big family man who would always have some wise words if you ever needed advice on anything.

"We will all miss him so much.”

A funeral service for Clive will be at Loughborough Crematorium, at 1.15pm on Wednesday November 30.

A celebration of his life will then take place at Sage Cross Methodist Church, in Melton, at 2.30pm.

The family ask for donations, in lieu of flowers, to be made to the Leicestershire-based charity Prost Aid.

