Geoff and Dorothy Mabbott on their wedding day in Melton in 1957

Geoff Mabbott, who was a loving great-grandfather, was also well known as a footballer in the Vale and a keen bowler.

He passed away earlier this month at the Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, after living his whole life in the village of Hose.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many will know Geoff from his time as a mechanic at the former Co-op garage in Algernon Road from 1969, when he enjoyed working on milk floats as well as cars and trucks.

Geoff Mabbott, who has passed away aged 91

His daughter, Elaine, told the Melton Times: “He was a decent man who liked to do things right – he was not one for cutting corners.

"This probably came from working as a mechanic on aircraft where everything had to be done right for their safety.”

Born in the early 1930s, Geoff went through the trauma of losing his father to illness at the age of three – his mother, Ada, remarried.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He attended Hose Primary School and Melton Modern Boys’ School (now Brownlow), leaving at the age of 14.

Geoff Mabbott pictured last year with great-grandson, Rory

His first job was as an apprentice with Avro at Langar Airfield, repairing and servicing aircraft, until the company ceased operating there.

Geoff then took a job as a farm manager for a Mr Williams at Hose before taking up his role with the Co-op.

"The Co-op was a big part of his life and it was a big organisation in those days in Melton,” said Elaine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He loved servicing the electric milk floats and he also did repairs and MOTs on other vehicles.”

He met Dorothy in the early 1950s at the Corn Exchange and the couple married at Melton Methodist Chapel in 1957.

They had two girls – Julie, as well as Elaine – two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In his younger years, Geoff played football for Hose and Long Clawson and later in his life he enjoyed bowling at Hose village hall with Belvoir Vale Bowls Club.